New Music Releases September 10: Kacey Musgraves, Chlöe Bailey, J Balvin, Troye Sivan and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Kacey Musgraves returned with the release of her fifth studio album, star-crossed, Chloe Bailey officially dropped her booty-shaking, TikTok-viral solo track, "Have Mercy," and BLACKPINK's Lisa stepped out with two new solo songs of her own.

J Balvin released his hit-packed sixth studio album, JOSE, (which features a sweet musical tribute to his newborn son), SZA shared an original track from the Dear Evan Hansen film soundtrack -- written for the film by the musical's composers Pasek & Paul, along with star Amandla Stenberg -- and Kendrick Lamar resurfaced with two features on Baby Keem's new album, The Melodic Blue.

Plus, new music from Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Troye Sivan and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

star-crossed - Kacey Musgraves

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Shivers" - Ed Sheeran

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"LALA (Unlocked)" - Alicia Keys feat. Swae Lee

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

JOSE - J Balvin

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Angel Baby" - Troye Sivan

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"The Anonymous Ones - From the Dear Evan Hansen Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" - SZA

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

LALISA - LISA

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Cold Heart (The Blessed Madonna Remix)" - Elton John & Dua Lipa

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 2) - Common

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"One Day" - MONSTA X

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Love My Hair" - Mickey Guyton

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

The Melodic Blue - Baby Keem

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Midnight In Tokyo" - Pentatonix feat. Little Glee Monster

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Claim" - drumaq feat. Olivia O'Brien

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"This Is Our Country" - RuPaul & Tanya Tucker

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Skinny Dipping" - Sabrina Carpenter

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

The Band CAMINO - The Band CAMINO

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"We Don't Know We're Living" - Lucie Silvas, Brandi Carlile & Joy Oladokun

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Scarlett" - Holly Humberstone

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Nobody Has To Know" - Thomas Headon

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"All I Ever Wanted" - Yebba

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Signs of Life - Foy Vance

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Calling All Angels" - Chelsea Cutler feat. Quinn XCII

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Take It Slow" - Conner Smith

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical - Barlow & Bear

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Songs From the Greenhouse - Skyler Day

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon