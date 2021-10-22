New Music Releases October 22: Elton John, Christina Aguilera, Carter Rubin, Lana Del Rey and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Elton John released his epic Lockdown Sessions collection, featuring collaborations with Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and more. Christina Aguilera teamed up with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso on the club-ready "Pas Mis Muchachas," the first single off her upcoming Spanish language album. And Lady A shared "Friends Don't Let Friends," a fun country team-up with their pals Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.
The Voice season 19 winner Carter Rubin shared his sweet debut single, "horoscope," Ross and Rocky Lynch's THE DRIVER ERA dropped their stellar sophomore album, Girlfriend, and Willow Smith, THE ANXIETY and Tyler Cole officially released the TikTok-viral live version of their earworm, "Meet Me at Our Spot."
Plus, new music from Lana Del Rey, Khalid, Jack White, Duran Duran and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John
"Pa Mis Muchachas" - Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso
"Meet Me At Our Spot - Live" - WILLOW, THE ANXIETY & Tyler Cole
"SG" - DJ Snake feat. Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & LISA
Blue Banisters - Lana Del Rey
"Moth to a Flame" - Swedish House Mafia feat. The Weeknd
"Big Subwoofer" - Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short)
"Present" - Khalid
"Friends Don't Let Friends" - Lady A feat. Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett & Darius Rucker
Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam (Vol.1) - Culture Jam
"Stars Align" - Majid Jordan feat. Drake
"Taking Me Back" - Jack White
Girlfriend - THE DRIVER ERA
"What a Life" - Big Sean & Hit-Boy
"horoscope" - Carter Rubin
FUTURE PAST - Duran Duran
"I Love You But I Love Me More" - MARINA feat. Beach Bunny
Hell of a Holiday - Pistol Annies
Attacca - SEVENTEEN
"Tacones Rojos" - Sebastián Yatra
"Just a Notion" - ABBA
"Mi Música" - Ally Brooke
"There Must Be a Song Like You" - Helado Negro
The Woman I've Become - Jessie James Decker
"Cosas De La Vida" - Paloma Mami
"ONE PUNCH" - Aries
"No Daylight" - Caroline Jones
"Jungle" - Jada Kingdom
"Steady As We Go" - MILCK
"BIG" - Kendra Jae
"It's Permanent" - Ultra Q
"Prada" - August Royals
"Emeline" - Kenny G
"Lungs" - sheyda
"mcconaughey" - Jordan McGraw
