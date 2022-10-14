New Music Releases October 14: Lil Yachty, Blink-182, The 1975, Noah Kahan and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lil Yachty officially dropped the TikTok-viral "Poland," Blink-182 got the old line-up back together for "EDGING," their first single with Tom DeLonge in 10 years, and Luke Evans teamed up with Charlotte Church for a cover of Moulin Rouge's "Come What May," off his upcoming album, A Song for You.
The 1975 released their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Joshua Bassett dropped his gossipy new single "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID," and Noah Kahan shared his latest album, Stick Season, led by the mega-viral title track.
Plus, new music from Lil Baby, Tove Lo, girl in red, FINNEAS, Ashe, Louis Tomlinson and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Poland" - Lil Yachty
"EDGING" - Blink-182
It's Only Me - Lil Baby
Being Funny in a Foreign Language - The 1975
"Grapefruit" - Tove Lo
Stick Season - Noah Kahan
"October Passed Me By" - girl in red
"Come What May" - Luke Evans feat. Charlotte Church
"omw" - Ashe
"Therapy pt. 2" - Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
"Out of My System" - Louis Tomlinson
"SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID" - Joshua Bassett
Optimist (Deluxe) - FINNEAS
"Only You" - STANY, Rema & Offset
Live at Electric Lady - MUNA
Stream it now: Spotify
BIG! - Betty Who
"Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)" - Madison Beer
"Overjoyed / I Just Called to Say I Love You / Isn't She Lovely" - Julio Iglesias Jr. & Brian McKnight
A Very Backstreet Christmas - Backstreet Boys
"Bye Bye" - Marshmello with Juice WRLD
"Face It Alone" - Queen feat. Freddie Mercury
"Tin Cups" - ZZ Ward & Aloe Blacc
Bittersweet - WONHO
MATA - M.I.A.
"Skywriting" - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
"Laughing River" - Seth Avett
"ill" - Alexander 23 feat. Kenny Beats
"Dizzy" - Blake Rose
Low Altitude Living - Ocean Alley
"Oregon" / "Harvard" - Briston Maroney
Sunday In Heaven - Zella Day
"arsonists" - Ethan Bortnick
Homecoming - Randy Rogers Band
"Losing Sleep" - Cyn
"The Way I Love You" - Michal Leah
"Somebody" - SOHMI
"Wild" - Estoy Listo
Impish Behavior - Two Front Teeth
Brothers - Brothers
"Roots" - Shaylen
"Floodzone" - Liddy Clark
Disco Two Step - Me Like Bees
"Boom" - Sessi
"Sunshine" - Coleman Jennings and the Roaddogs
RELATED CONTENT: