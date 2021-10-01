New Music Releases October 1: Brandi Carlile, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Meek Mill and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Brandi Carlile released her seventh studio album, In These Silent Days, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett shared their second collection of duets, Love for Sale, and Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid teamed up for a new EP, Trust Fund Babies.
Meek Mill dropped his first album in three years, Expensive Pain,Kane Brown and H.E.R. joined forces for a new track, "Blessed and Free," SZA joined Kali Uchis on a sizzling Spanish-language single, "fue major," and Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma and Rock Mafia contibuted to a new track from the Addams Family 2 soundtrack!
Plus, new music from Elton John & Stevie Wonder, Blake Shelton, JoJo, Sting, Wallows and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
"Blessed & Free" - Kane Brown & H.E.R.
Love for Sale - Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
"Crazy Family" - Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma & Rock Mafia
"fue mejor" - Kali Uchis feat. SZA
"Come Back as a Country Boy" - Blake Shelton
"Nasty Girl" - Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton & Nadine Velazquez
Expensive Pain - Meek Mill
"Finish Line" - Elton John & Stevie Wonder
trying not to think about it - JoJo
Trust Fund Babies - Lil Wayne feat. Rich the Kid
"Rushing Water" - Sting
"Snow Globe" - Pistol Annies
"Bachatica" - Leslie Grace
"Last One Standing" - Skylar Grey feat. Polo G, Mozzy & Eminem
"I Don't Want to Talk" - Wallows
"Crave" - Years & Years
"I Just Called to Say I Love You" - Pentatonix
"Devil on My Shoulder" - Chelsea Cutler
"Huntin' Land" - Dustin Lynch feat. Riley Green
"I Like Dat" - T-Pain feat. BIA & Kehlani
"Hole in My Heart" - Louis the Child feat. Livingston
"Vibe" - Skip Marley feat. Popcaan
"Rise" - Calum Scott
"rom com 2021" - Soccer Mommy & Kero Kero Bonito
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton
"Shoulda Known Better" - Amos Lee
The One and Lonely - Carter Ace
"Go On Then, Love" - Said the Sky feat. The Maine
"Generation of Me" - Tor Miller
"PIE" - Luke Wild feat. Deb Never
"You Got a Small Town" - Dalton Dover
"Oxygen" - August Royals
"Heaven" - Grace Cummings
Also this week, Alicia Keys launched all four episodes her new YouTube series, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories. The first episode features Alicia and her mother, telling all about the GRAMMY winner's upbringing and family life.
Watch below:
