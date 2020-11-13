New Music Releases November 13: Billie Eilish, CNCO, Paris Jackson and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Billie Eilish previewed her upcoming sophomore album and dropped a super-fun music video for her new single, "Therefore I Am," Paris Jackson dropped her folk-tinged concept album about heartbreak and rebirth, and Phoebe Bridgers covered the Goo Goo Dolls for a good cause.

Plus, CNCO introduced their new era with their reimagining of the popular '80s track "Tan Enamorados," Chris Stapleton dropped his latest album after an amazing CMA Awards performance, and iconic aughts electo-pop duo 3OH!3 returned with a 100 gecs collab.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Therefore I Am" - Billie Eilish

After sweeping the GRAMMYs Big 4 Awards -- Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist -- back in February, Eilish has been working hard on her sophomore followup to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The 18-year-old artist told Apple Music's Zane Lowe this week that she "can't f**king wait" for fans to hear what she's produced in quarantine.

"This song is very, very up for interpretation," Eilish said of the latest track, which debuted Thursday with a light-hearted video that features Eilish goofing around in an empty mall. "I'm very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it. I don't know. But yeah, it's a little mean. I love it."

Stream "Therefore I Am" on Spotify and Amazon Music.

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

After performing a beautiful, stripped-down rendition of the title track with wife Morgane at the 2020 CMA Awards this week, Stapleton released his fourth studio album -- his first full-length offering since 2017's two-volume From a Room -- which highlights his distinctive voice and meaningful songwriting for the moment at hand.

"In my life when I've needed strength, love, peace, joy, friendship, focus, courage, understanding, hope or healing I've found these things in music," Stapleton shared on social media upon the album's release. "As you listen, I pray you find some of those things here. May we all look to the best of who we've been & the promise of who we can be. Here's to starting over."

Stream Starting Over on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Tan Enamorados" - CNCO

The mega-popular Latin group announced their new era on Friday, sharing that their third studio album, Déjà Vu, will be a collection of reinterpretations of classic hits from over the last few decades, and is set for release early next year. Fans got a first listen with their reimagining of the popular '80s track "Tan Enamorados," and a retro, New Kids on the Block-inspired music video!

See CNCO's debut performance of "Tan Enamorados" on the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from New York City on Nov. 26.

Stream "Tan Enamorados" on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Wilted - Paris Jackson

Yes, Paris is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, but if her last name didn't tell you that, nothing about her music would either. Her folk-tinged debut album, Wilted, which she describes as an "11-track concept record" is an intimate and melodic exploration of heartbreak and rebirth, co-written and produced by Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull.

"I love mushrooms and what they represent, which is decay as an extant form of life," said Jackson of the inspiration for the album. "You take a wilted flower that’s deprived of sunlight and water and everything it needs, and as it breaks down and rots away, a mushroom will grow from that. A new life is born, and it’s an unconventional sort of life. Maybe the daytime the flower existed in wasn’t the right place for it to grow, but now it’s nighttime and everything’s neon and happy and so beautiful. This mushroom gets to live its best life."

Stream Wilted on Spotify and Amazon Music

"Lonely Machines" - 3OH!3 feat. 100 gecs

The iconic aughts electro-pop duo is back, and teamed up with what could be considered their Gen Z spiritual successors in 100 gecs for their first single since 2016. "Lonely Machines" is catchy, fun and just the right amount of weird that fans expect from these two groups, and features a lyrical throwback for anyone who's still got love for their iconic 2008 single, "DONTTRUSTME." (Hint: They've got another message for your boyfriend, if he's still got beef.)

Stream "Lonely Machines" on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan" - Rita Wilson

She might be married to one of the biggest stars in the world, but on her new single, Rita Wilson fantasizes about locking lips with another celeb -- in a more spiritual sense. "I was going deep into Bob Dylan’s album Time Out Of Mind," shared Wilson -- who also painted the portrait of the legendary folk singer that became the single's cover art. I was struck by what seemed to be the aftermath of a relationship that didn’t work out for him."

"He was so vulnerable and put himself out there. This is the album that gave us ‘Make You Feel My Love,’ as an example of his defenselessness. It got me thinking that when we are moved by music you fall in love with the person in the song. The person that is allowing you to see him or her. That doesn’t mean you’re necessarily falling in love with the actual person. And this thought that I wanted to kiss Bob Dylan came pouring out of me in a stream of consciousness, of wanting to kiss the illusion of what an artist creates, to kiss the soul of that person who lives in the ether somewhere between reality and inside our minds."

Stream "I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan" on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Iris" - Phoebe Bridgers & Maggie Rogers

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/iris">Iris by Phoebe & Maggie</a>

OK, so it's not new, new music, but it's definitely worthy of a mention. Indie darling Phoebe Bridgers made a promise on Election Day: "If Trump loses I will cover 'Iris' by the Goo Goo Dolls." The ballots were counted, Maggie Rogers replied with an offer to harmonize, and the result is in. America is great once again. Bonus: the proceeds go to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization.

Stream "Iris" on Bandcamp.