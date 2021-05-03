New Music Releases March 5: Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Grace VanderWaal and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dropped the first single from their new collaborative project, Drake released a new Scary Hours EP, and Justin Bieber shared another intense new single from his upcoming album, Justice.

Plus, Luke Bryan shared another cut from his deluxe album, Zara Larsson finally released her third studio effort, Poster Girl, FINNEAS and Ashe teamed up for a heartbreaking ballad, and former America's Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal ditched the ukulele to reintroduce herself to the musical world.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

The new team-up between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak was only announced a week ago, but it is already one of the most-anticipated projects of the year. The duo dropped their first single -- Mars' first new music since 2019 -- on Friday, and it's a tantalizing look at the grooveworthy sound the pair has put together in combining their silky voices and impressive instrumentation.

"I'M SO PROUD OF THIS ONE IM CRYING!!! @brunomars YOU ONE SAAANGIN FOOL!! #SilkSonic," .Paak wrote on Instagram as the two celebrated their new track.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Hold On" - Justin Bieber

Bieber shared another single from his upcoming album on Friday, just a week after sharing the album's title, Justice. The inspirational pop anthem comes complete with another cinematic music video focused on working-class struggles and the healing power of love, which seems to mesh with the theme Bieber is hoping to explore in his new work.

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," Bieber shared on social media as he announced the album's release day, March 19. "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Poster Girl - Zara Larsson

Larsson's third studio album has been a long time coming, but well worth the wait. Four years after 2017's So Good, the new LP includes previously released singles like "Ruin My Life" and "Love Me Land," as well as brand new bops like "Need Someone" and "I Need Love."

"I’m so proud of this baby, so thankful for every single producer and writer who helped me craft my international sophomore project," the Swedish singer shared about her new album. "I hope you will love it just as much as I do."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Scary Hours 2 - Drake

It's not his highly anticipated upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, but Drizzy did release a three-pack of new tracks on Friday: "What's Next," "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby, and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," featuring Rick Ross.

As for CLB, Drake shared an update on Thursday, on his recently relaunched OVO Sound Radio. "CLB is currently being chef’d in every way possible," he explained. "I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Drink a Little Whiskey Down" - Luke Bryan

The country singer and American Idol judge shared another single on Friday, the latest new track off the deluxe version of his 2020 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, which will be released on April 9.

"Everybody needs that song to turn up when they're missing the one that got away," Bryan shared of the lovelorn track, which sounds just like a lonely night at the bar, distilled and poured over ice.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Don't Assume What You Don't Know" - Grace VanderWaal

The America's Got Talent winner has reintroduced herself at 17, with a punk-edged new look and bass-driven new sound, channeling modern Annie Lennox vibes as she wails on the expectations of fame and childhood stardom in her new track.

"The song is all about the fantasies of Hollywood and how I’ve personally witnessed the debunking of all those myths," VanderWaal recently told Nylon. "People put fame and beauty on such a pedestal, as if that’s the answer to life and all of that. I want people to take away [from the song] that your life is awesome, and my life is awesome, and everyone just makes the best of what they have and can find their happy sh*t in their own sh*t."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Till Forever Falls Apart" - FINNEAS & Ashe

Over the last year or two, FINNEAS has established himself as much more than Billie Eilish's older brother and producing partner, finding his own lane with an earnest pop sound that dips in and out of his various electronic and experimental avenues. His latest collaboration, with singer Ashe, starts sweet and simple before soaring into the chorus' melodic apocalypse.

"Ashe and I have known each other for nearly four years now and it has been such an incredibly fulfilling experience to watch her receive the recognition she is so incredibly deserving of," FINNEAS shared on social media upon the song's release. "This song to me, is a love letter to friendship and I think songs like this one are important. Friends are important. Ashe is important. Hope you love it as much as I do."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify