New Music Releases March 4: Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, 5SOS, Khalid, Kane Brown & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Camila Cabello dropped her first post-breakup song, "Bam Bam," with Ed Sheeran, off her upcoming album, Familia. 5 Seconds of Summer shared "COMPLETE MESS," the first single off their upcoming fifth album. And Labrinth wrapped up another stellar season of Euphoria by officially releasing "I'm Tired" with Zendaya.

DNCE returned with a new track with Kygo, "Dancing Feet," Justin Bieber teamed up with Omah Lay on "Attention," and New Kids on the Block dropped the ultimate throwback track, "Bring Back the Time," featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue!

Plus, new music from Kane Brown, Khalid, Charli XCX, HAIM, Dolly Parton and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Bam Bam" - Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"I'm Tired" - Labrinth & Zendaya

"Last Call" - Khalid

"Leave You Alone" - Kane Brown

"Dancing Feet" - Kygo feat. DNCE

"Attention" - Omah Lay & Justin Bieber

"Baby" - Charli XCX

"Lost Track" - HAIM

Run, Rose, Run - Dolly Parton

"Hi-De-Ho" - Jack White & Q-Tip

"COMPLETE MESS" - 5 Seconds of Summer

"Nada de Nada" - Marc Anthony

"Bring Back The Time" - New Kids On The Block feat. Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue

"Trampoline" - David Guetta & Afrojack feat Missy Elliott, BIA & Doechii

"What Everybody Wants" - Chelsea Cutler

Things Are Great - Band of Horses

"Hear Me Clearly" - Pusha T feat. Nigo

"Mercy" - Sir Chloe

Lychee - BENEE

"Jump Out The Window" - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings

"At The End of the Day" - Wallows

It Was Fun While It Lasted - Sueco

"Another Man’s Jeans" - Ashe

"Still Here" - Morray feat. Cordae

The Body Never Lies - Krewella

"Oxygen" - Emeli Sandé

"Teeth" - Mallrat

"Try Peace..." - Tiana Major9

"Rule The Nation” (Groove Armada Remix)" - U-Roy & Shaggy

"Hold Me" - Hailey Kilgore

"Beach Boys" - LOCASH feat. Mike Love & Bruce Johnston

"Me Myself and Why" - Alana Springsteen

Dillashaw - Johnny Dailey

"dougie jones" - Lubalin

"I Hate The Beatles" - Sofía Valdés

"Shut Up" - Mia Rodriguez

"Octopus" - Alex the Astronaut

"Cherry Picking" - poutyface

"Before I Met You" - Kyler Fisher

"Haunting" - Neighbor Lady

"Moschino" - Valentina

"Experiments" - Maryze

"Back to Me" - Laine Lonero

