New Music Releases July 22: Billie Eilish, Clinton Kane, Megan Thee Stallion, Future and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Billie Eilish released two new singles, "The 30th" and "TV," under an EP titled Guitar Songs -- and teased a possible new album coming next year. Kane Brown dropped the latest track off his upcoming album, Different Man, a pop-forward track titled "Grand." And Clinton Kane released his new album, MAYBE SOMEDAY IT'LL ALL BE OK, which features hit songs like "CHICKEN TENDIES" and "I GUESS I'M IN LOVE."
Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Future for the NSFW "Pressurelicious," Tainy and Rauw Alejandro reunited for a new single, "Sci-Fi," and Ed Sheeran joined Russ on the high-energy "Are You Entertained."
Plus, new music from Lil Uzi Vert, Dawes, Fletcher, Montell Fish, ODESZA and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Guitar Songs - Billie Eilish
"Pressurelicious" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Future
"Space Cadet" - Lil Uzi Vert
"Sci-Fi" - Tainy & Rauw Alejandro
"Grand" - Kane Brown
MAYBE SOMEDAY IT'LL ALL BE OK - Clinton Kane
"Are You Entertained" - Russ feat. Ed Sheeran
"Sweet - Single Edit" - Jon Batiste, Pentatonix & Diane Warren
"Forgive Me" - ODESZA feat. Izzy Bizu
JAMIE - Montell Fish
"Becky's So Hot" - Fletcher
I Love Life, Thank You - Mac Miller
"UN PASO" - Trueno & J Balvin
"it's ok!" - corook
Misadventures of Doomscroller - Dawes
"She Can Dance" - Betty Who
Las Ruinas - Rico Nasty
"Kill Or Be Killed" - Muse
"Rich Man" - Little Big Town
"Duele Tanto" - Sofia Reyes & Carlos Zaur
"Better Alone" - Benson Boone
"CHANT" - Macklemore feat. Tones & I
"Memory Lane" - Wiz Khalifa
"Naturaleza" - Camilo feat. Nicki Nicole
"She's Not You" - Jake Scott
Egg in the Backseat - Em Beihold
"i’m a mess" - Omah Lay
"Two Doors Down" - Positive Vibrations feat. Dolly Parton
"Impossible Is Possible" - Billy Porter & Shea Diamond
"Late Night Feels" - Monsta X & Sam Feldt
"Tides" - Shwayze feat. Pepper & Slightly Stoopid
"FOH" - iyla
"Tears In My Eyes" - Justice Carradine
"nothing lasts forever" - Lauren Sanderson
"Ready For The Sky" - Budjerah
Overcomer (Deluxe) - Tamela Mann
"GTFO" - Genesis Owusu
"As We Live" - The Interrupters feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar
"Pterodactyl" - Bendigo Fletcher
HARMONY: ZERO IN - P1Harmony
"Friends I Barely Know" - Windser
"Beauty & The Beast" - Grace Gaustad
"The Game" - Kate Stewart
"I Am Yesterday" / "Cut My Heart in Two" - Zoe Boekbinder with Gracie and Rachel
"Kiss City" - Blondshell
"Breakup Sex" - NERIAH
"Paranoid Heart" - John Fullbright
"Matter of Time" - B00TY feat. Loose Ends
"Pink Cadillac" - Nox Holloway
"All Back" - Ali McGuirk
"Tears the Size of Texas" - Ben Burgess
"No Tattoos" - No Trigger
"Country Music" - Jordana Bryant
"The Sea" - Tiffany Williams
"Change Your Mind" - Long Gone
"Hand Me Downs" - Jaylee Gandy
"True Belief" - Hello Stranger
"Sorta Single" - Katelyn Clampett
