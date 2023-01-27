New Music Releases January 27: Taylor Swift, Chlöe, Daisy Jones & The Six and More

The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered!
Taylor Swift leads the group with the release of her "Lavender Haze" music video, a collection of purple fog and Easter egg clues that sent the internet spiraling early Friday morning. Also included in the list is Chlöe's newest release, Meghan Trainor's TikTok-famous "Made You Look" collaboration with pop star Kim Petras, and the first release from the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's rock n' roll novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring vocals from Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.
Read on to catch all of ET's recommendations for the songs and albums to listen to this week and beyond!
"Lavender Haze" music video - Taylor Swift
"Pray It Away" - Chlöe
"Getting Older" - Adam Lambert
"Made You Look" - Meghan Trainor feat Kim Petras
Come Get Your Wife - Elle King
"LLYLM" - ROSALÍA
"Love Again" - The Kid LAROI
"Heartbreak Feels So Good" - Fall Out Boy
"Can’t Tame Her" - Zara Larsson
"You Only Love Me" - Rita Ora
"If We Don’t Have Each Other" - Smokey Robinson
"Lemon" - Tyler Posey
The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION - TOMORROW X TOGETHER
A Reckoning - Kimbra
"No Limits" - Fueled by 808, Kid Rock, Austin Mahone feat Jimmie Allen
"Regret Me" - Daisy Jones & The Six
"Story of a Boy" - JORDY
Diamonds & Dancefloors - Ava Max
"Been Thinking" - Tyla
"That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be" - Carly Simon
"Evangeline" - Stephen Sanchez
