New Music Releases January 21: Charlie Puth, Christina Aguilera, Ozuna, Conan Gray and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Charlie Puth officially released his Tik Tok-viral tune, "Light Switch," Lana Del Rey shared her latest Euphoria track, "Watercolor Eyes," and Mary J. Blige dropped the latest single off her upcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous, a collaboration with Dave East titled "Rent Money."

In other collab news, Christina Aguilera teamed up with Ozuna on her latest Spanish language track, "Santo," Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly joined iann dior on "thought it was," and Megan Thee Stallion dropped a feature verse on Shenseea's hot new track, "Lick."

Plus, new music from Conan Gray, Alex Newell, Lizzy McAlpine, Joy Oladokun, Years & Years and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!



"Light Switch" - Charlie Puth

"Santo" - Christina Aguilera & Ozuna

"Rent Money" - Mary J. Blige feat. Dave East

"thought it was" - iann dior, Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly

"Watercolor Eyes" - Lana Del Rey

"Jigsaw" - Conan Gray

"Head On Fire" - Griff & Sigrid

"Attitude" - Alex Newell

Skeletons (Deluxe) - Brothers Osborne

"Lick" - Shenseea feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Night Call (New Year's Edition) - Years & Years

"Wishful Thinking" - LÉON

"Sapling" - Foy Vance feat. Anderson East

"Love for a Minute" - Teddy Swims

"Keeping the Light On" - Joy Oladokun

"Chocolate Hills" - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

"all my ghosts" - Lizzy McAlpine

"Put On Repeat" - Sabrina Claudio

"Brighter Days" - Emeli Sandé

"Worst Kind of Hurt" - Laura Marano feat. Wrabel

Country Stuff The Album - Walker Hayes

"London is Lonely" - Holly Humberstone

"Target Practice" - carolesdaughter

"Everyday" - Hodgy

"Lights" - Band of Horses

"Lonely" - Love Regenerator x Riva Starr feat. Sananda Maitreya

"redruM" - Sorana & David Guetta

"I Don't Wanna Go to Heaven (Choir Version)" - Nate Smith

"Lifetimes" - the bird and the bee

"My Life" - Mark Tuan

"Fire Song" - Jessica Willis Fisher

"Probably Wouldn't Be This Way" - Tiffany Woys

