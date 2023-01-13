New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums this week!

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Sam Smith feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez - "Gimme"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

TAEYANG feat. Jimin of BTS - "VIBE"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Paramore - "C’est Comme Ça"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

kenzie - "paper"



Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Jordan McGraw - "Much Better"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Dustin Lynch - "Stars Like Confetti"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Erica Campbell - "Feel Alright (Blessed)"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Gracie Abrams - "Where Do We Go Now?"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Lukas Graham feat. Mickey Guyton - "Home Movies"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Alana Springsteen - "you don’t deserve a country song"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Monsta X - "Reason"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

SG Lewis feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres - "Fever Dreamer"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Ber - "Your Internet Sucks"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Genevieve Stokes - "17"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Jessie Murph - "About You"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Grace Gaustad - "Nothing To Me"

Stream it: Apple / Spotify