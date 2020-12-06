New Music Friday: Chloe x Halle, Maren Morris & More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

This week, Chloe x Halle followed up their Tik Tok meme-inspiring single "Do It" with their full sophomore album, Drag Race All Star Shea Couleé dropped her sultry strip tease track from the All Stars 5 premiere, and country queen Maren Morris released not one, but two new singles.

Plus, Leon Bridges shared his heartbreaking tribute to George Floyd and victims of police brutality, and G-Eazy dropped a timely track about the pervasive problem of racial injustice.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Ungodly Hour - Chloe x Halle

The sisters pushed the original release of their sophomore album "in solidarity of all the beautiful black lives lost" -- but Ungodly Hour has finally arrived, preceded by singles "Do It" and the Swae Lee-assisted "Catch Up."

"Ungodly Hour is definitely a deep dive into our diary, into all of our feelings, our secrets, our insecurities," Halle told ET in April, with Chloe adding, "It's definitely more grown and sexy. We really loved creating this album because we got to tap into our womanhood... We get to be flirty and really share what's on our mind."

Stream Ungodly Hour now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Just for Now" & "Takes Two" - Maren Morris

The country songstress dropped two new-to-us tracks tracks on Friday -- old songs that didn't make the cut for her lauded 2019 album, Girl -- the heartfelt anthem "Just for Now" and the smooth and sultry "Takes Two."

"GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life," Morris shared on Twitter ahead of the songs' release. "During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear."

Stream "Just for Now" & "Takes Two" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Love Is Gone" - G-Eazy

G-Eazy has two new records set for release -- the forthcoming These Things Happen Too and a quarantine album, Everything’s Strange Here -- but in the meantime, he's dropping this timely single featuring verses from Drew Love and Jahmed.

"I wrote 'Love Is Gone' in the Summer of 2016...Fast forward 4 years later, and the same racial injustices are still happening day after day in our country," G-Eazy announced on Instagram. "The fight against inequality is as important as ever. This is more than just a song to me, it’s a message... All lives can’t matter until #BLACKLIVESMATTER."

Stream "Love Is Gone" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Collide" - Shea Couleé feat. GESS and Mykki Blanco

The Drag Race All Stars 5 frontrunner's latest musical offering -- following legitimate bops like "Crème Brûlée" and "Rewind" -- enlists frequent producer GESS and queer icon Mykki Blanco for a moody slow jam. Shea actually debuted "Collide" during her iconic pole dancing number in the premiere's Variety Show.



"Coming in this time, I really wanted to make this journey one about personal growth," Shea told ET about her All Stars run. "When I came in, I had decided that the competition I was going to be playing was going to be against myself and against my own inner saboteur."

Stream "Collide" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Sweeter" - Leon Bridges feat. Terrace Martin

Bridges meant for his Terrace Martin collab to be featured on a future album, but he dropped it early this week, along with a heartfelt note about how the death of George Floyd had moved him to release the mournful anthem as a kind of broken-hearted catharsis. "Growing up in Texas, I have personally experienced racism, my friends have experienced racism," Bridges wrote on Instagram. "From adolescence we’re taught how to conduct ourselves when we encounter police to avoid the consequences of being racially profiled."

"I have been numb for too long, calloused when it came to the issues of police brutality. The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camels back for me. It was the first time I wept for a man I never met. I am George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd. I cannot and will not be silent any longer. Just as Abel’s blood was crying out to God, George Floyd is crying out to me. So, I present to you Sweeter."

Stream "Sweeter" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.