New Hampshire High School Holds Ski Lift Graduation for Class of 2020

It was a special day for seniors from Kennett High School in North Conway, New Hampshire. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Class of 2020 held their graduation ceremony at the summit of Cranmore Mountain Resort on Saturday.

While many graduation ceremonies around the nation were canceled following the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenneth High School decided to hold an extra special and unique celebration. The 174 graduates and their guests rode the ski lifts to the top of the resort, where they walked up to receive their diplomas and take pictures.

"We were brainstorming socially distant ways to celebrate graduation outside of a virtual or drive by ceremony. A parent shared their idea of holding the ceremony at the summit of Cranmore and to us it made perfect sense," KHS principal Kevin Carpenter said in a statement. "It didn’t seem like the alternative options would be enough for these students, who are already missing out on so much. We presented the idea to Cranmore and they loved it. It’s not your traditional graduation, but it will be a special one for sure."

After grabbing their diplomas and getting their pics, the graduates and their guests then rode the chairlift back down the mountain.

While graduates everywhere may not be able to have the ceremonies they always dreamed of, they're still finding ways to celebrate their achievements. There's been entire yearbooks made on Instagram, plenty of drive-by parades and virtual commencements.

Celebrities have also been celebrating their kids' school graduations. Christina Aguilera also gave her son, Max, a sweet shout out on Saturday.

"My graduate! so proud of you my love! And sending love and congrats to all the grads out there during this time!" she wrote alongside a selfie of them in the pool.

Heather Locklear also surprised her daughter, Ava, with a epic parade to celebrate her graduating from Loyola Marymount University with a 4.0 GPA.

Laura Dern, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also celebrated their kids' graduations.

