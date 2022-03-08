'Never Have I Ever' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season

Never Have I Ever... had to say goodbye.

Netflix's breakout comedy led by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which will premiere in 2023, the streaming service announced Tuesday. The series recently wrapped filming on its third season, which is slated for a summer return.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about," said co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher in a statement. "We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support -- especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

Never Have I Ever tells the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, Devi (Ramakrishnan). The end of season 2 left on an intriguing cliffhanger, with Devi -- who had been toggling between two potential love interests, Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) -- ultimately choosing to test the waters with the popular swim jock.

"It is going to be interesting to see what happens next," Ramakrishnan told ET last July. "I have no idea [what's going to happen] because she is happy with Paxton and that's happening officially. But of course, Ben's obviously going to still be a player in the game."

When asked about her season 3 wishes, the young actress was excited by the thought of exploring Devi "in a proper relationship because we technically never really have."

"It is going to be cool to see her as a girlfriend -- that new relationship in her life that she's never had before," Ramakrishnan noted.

The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez, with John McEnroe as narrator and Devi's inner voice. Season 2 introduced Megan Suri as new student Aneesa, Utkarsh Ambudkar as English teacher Mr. Kulkarni, Common as dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson, Tyler Alvarez as ex-Disney star Malcolm, Ranjita Chakravarty as Devi's grandmother and Gigi Hadid as Paxton's inner conscience.

Never Have I Ever is streaming now on Netflix. For more, watch below.

