NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Is Home After 6-Week Hospitalization for Cancer Treatment

Gregg Leakes is back home. Earlier this week, NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to update her followers on her 66-year-old husband's condition, about one month after she revealed that his cancer had returned.

The update came when a fan noticed that NeNe did not appear as a guest co-host on The Talk, despite being scheduled to do so.

"I was suppose [sic] to be hosting the talk today but I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks," NeNe, 53, shared.

I was suppose to be hosting the talk today but i got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks. — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) July 29, 2021

NeNe first opened up about her husband's health battle during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand in June.

At the time, NeNe said that her husband had undergone surgery amid a week-long hospital stay. While NeNe said in June that she expected her husband to return home the next week, he didn't do so for a month.

In 2018, Gregg was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer. Following the initial diagnosis, Gregg underwent the same surgery he recently had, and went into remission for a time.

Following Gregg's cancer recurrence, NeNe said the situation has been "difficult" and caused her husband to become "super small."

"If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different," she said. "He's different. I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too."