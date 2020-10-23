Nelly Releases New Song 'Lil Bit,' Second Collaboration With Florida Georgia Line

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line have done it again!

Following the RIAA-certified diamond success of 2013's "Cruise," the rapper reunited with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley for his new single, "Lil Bit," out now. In addition to the track's catchy chorus, Nelly goes hard on his verses, referring to himself as "the black Tom Brady ... the GOAT now."

"Music brings all types of people together and this track, 'Lil Bit,' is a dope track that merges my hip-hop style with my boys FGL country style once again," Nelly explains. "I hope it will draw both hip-hop fans and country fans to it!"

"Lil Bit" will be featured on Nelly's upcoming country-influenced EP, The Heartland.

The rapper, who's currently competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars, teased what fans can expect from the all-new EP while speaking to ET last month.

"The new EP I have coming out, we're still putting it together," he teased at the time. "Basically, it's not a country album, but it's country-influenced. I've had a lot of great success in all formats of music and country's been one that has accepted me and shown me a lot of love."

"Whether it's been my song ['Over and Over'] with Tim McGraw back in '04, or my song with Florida Georgia Line, 'Cruise,' that did unbelievable," he continued. "So here I get a chance to maybe tap a little bit more into that sound but bring my own Nelly flavor with this EP."

As for DWTS, Nelly said that he's definitely "not shying away" from the competition and plans to give it his "best shot," just as he's done with his musical career.

"I'mma go all out!" he exclaimed. "If you look at me, if you look at my music, I've been able to cross all genres. I've been able to do a lot of things with my music that a lot of people said I couldn't do and said I was crazy for when I first did it. Merging hip-hop and country, hip-hop with pop, but having success. I think this is no different, in a sense of thinking outside the box."

Watch the video below for more on Nelly, and be sure to tune in to Dancing With the Stars on Monday to see the rapper and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, perform an Argentine Tango to The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face."