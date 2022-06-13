Neil Patrick Harris Joins 'Doctor Who' in Mystery Villain Role

Doctor Who is going to be legen... wait for it... dary with Neil Patrick Harris.

The new Time Lord, Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, will likely be facing off with Harris, who has joined the series' upcoming 60th anniversary special in an undisclosed mystery role, it was announced Monday. Though details on who exactly the How I Met Your Mother star is playing is being kept under wraps, Harris and executive producer Russell T. Davies hinted that the role is a villainous one.

"Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced," Davies all but confirmed on Instagram. "Such a great actor, such a great man, it’s an honour and a hoot. Have fun!"

"My current gig. Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63. I’ll try my hardest to do my worst," Harris teased alongside a first look photo of himself in character. "This Doctor has no idea what’s in store. And even if he does… Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!"

Harris boarding the British franchise for the special is a rare move for an American actor, as Doctor Who has mainly showcased homegrown U.K. talent.

He and Davies, however, worked together previously on the five-part 1980s-set British series, It's a Sin, which could explain Harris' addition to the cast.

The 60th anniversary special is being eyed for a 2023 premiere. The 10th Doctor, David Tennant, and Catherine Tate, who played his companion, are also returning for the festivities, while outgoing 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker will make her final appearance in the upcoming fall special. Actress Yasmin Finney will step into Rose Tyler's shoes.

