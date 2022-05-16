Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes for Controversial Resurfaced 'Corpse of Amy Winehouse' Halloween Joke

Neil Patrick Harris is apologizing for an insensitive and "regrettable" joke from 2011 that made light of singer Amy Winehouse's untimely death.

Following the acclaimed singer's death from alcohol poisoning in July 2011, Harris and his husband, David Burtka, threw a Halloween party that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

As seen in a recently resurfaced photo from the festivities, the party featured a meat platter that had been gruesomely decorated and designed to look like a decaying corpse -- including a beehive hairdo, which Winehouse was famous for.

The platter also featured a small sign that specifically described it as "The Corpse of Amy Winehouse," and described the platter as including "Beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce."

Harris addressed the platter and the controversy in an apology to Entertainment Weekly on Monday, sharing, "A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago. It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused."

Buzzfeed reported on the photo, which was first posted to Twitter by Jesse Tyler Ferguson's now-husband, Justin Mikita, who was a guest at the party. Mitka quickly deleted the post, but not before it was seen and screen-grabbed by other Twitter users.

Harris faced heat at the time, but the controversy soon died down with the actor addressing the joke, until now.