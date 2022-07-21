‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Debuts First Teaser During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

During the first day of the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, National Treasure debuted the first official look at the Disney+ spinoff of the franchise.

Starring Lisette Alexis as a young heroine named Jess, National Treasure: Edge of History follows the smart and resourceful DREAMer as she attempts to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a long-lost, treasured Pan-American artifact.

The teaser shows Jess entering a room full of clues, maps and ancient artifacts, before zooming in on her face, which transforms into the Eye of Providence featured in the National Treasure title.

Alexis headlines the new show's cast, joined by co-stars, Jake Austin Walker (struggling musician Liam), Antonio Cipriano (loveable conspiracy theorist Oren), Jordan Rodrigues (Jess’ childhood best friend Ethan), Zuri Reed (Jess’ ride-or-die friend Tasha), and Lyndon Smith (FBI Agent Ross). Together, the cast marks a collective of new faces to lead the TV adaptation of the historical fiction, action adventure film series originally starring Nicholas Cage as a historian and cryptographer.

In addition to the new talent, National Treasure star Harvey Keitel will reprise his role as Peter Sadusky in the upcoming series, along with Justin Bartha as Riley Poole, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities expert and billionaire treasure hunter Billie.

Disney+ also released a behind-the-scenes featurette that offers a first look at Zeta-Jones' character.

National Treasure: Edge of History will debut on Disney+ soon.