Natalie Morales to Exit 'Today' and 'Dateline' After 22 Years

Natalie Morales is moving on.

After 22 years with NBC News, the journalist shared that she is exiting her roles at Today and Dateline in a memo to her colleagues on Friday. In a copy obtained by ET, Morales wrote that she is ready "to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure."

Morales did not disclose where she is headed next. However shortly after the news broke, DailyMail wrote that she reportedly landed a spot on The Talk. ET has reached out to Morales for comment. The Talk declined to comment.

The journalist will continue to contribute to Dateline through the end of the year and will leave Today in the coming weeks. Morales joined NBCUniversal in 2002 as an anchor on MSNBC. She joined Today in 2006 as a national correspondent and went on to report on various NBC News platforms including NBC Nightly News.

"This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and, yes, opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel," Morales wrote in part, before concluding, "It's very hard to say goodbye…and we all know in this business it's never goodbye but see you later."

Meanwhile season 12 of The Talk features two new co-hosts. This season Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots are joined by Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, who are the first male hosts on the show.

"We have a new co-host, Akbar. He is amazing and I can’t wait to star with him," O'Connell previously told ET. "I have known him for years. It is going to be so much fun."

