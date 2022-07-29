NASCAR Docuseries 'Race for the Championship' Gets Premiere Date: Watch the Intense First Trailer!

A new NASCAR docuseries, Race for the Championship, has set a premiere date on USA Network: Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-episode unscripted series, which also debuts a dramatic two-minute trailer, aims to give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

According to USA Network's official synopsis, "Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other -- with a new car, new tracks and new challenges -- for their chance to make history."