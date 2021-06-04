'Mythic Quest' Returning With Special Episode Featuring Anthony Hopkins Ahead of Season 2

Mythic Quest is making a surprise return with an all-new special episode guest starring Anthony Hopkins ahead of season 2. Titled “Everlight,” the standalone episode will premiere on Apple TV+ in April, three weeks before season 2 officially debuts on May 7.

From director, co-creator, executive producer and star Rob McElhenney and written by Ashly Burch, “Everlight” sees the staff of the titular video game development studio returning to the office and reuniting with coworkers after a year spent in quarantine due the pandemic. During the half-hour special, the team celebrates their return with the annual Everlight party as two employees -- Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) -- attempt to rig a live action role play tournament.

Hopkins, who earned his sixth Oscar nominated this year for The Father, lends his voice to the episode.

Following last year’s standalone episode, “Quarantine,” which showed the ensemble coping with the initial lockdown, “Everlight” is an opportunity for the Apple TV+ original to “address the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” McElhenney said.

He added, “It's full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of 'Mythic Quest.’”

Season 2, according to Apple, will see the team “attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy, struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).”

“Everlight” premieres April 16 while season 2 of Mythic Quest premieres May 7 on Apple TV+.