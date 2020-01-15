Myke Towers Welcomes First Child -- See the Sweet Baby Pic!

Myke Towers is a dad!

The 26-year-old reggaetonero has welcomed his first son with his girlfriend of eight years -- and shared the first photo of his baby boy on his Instagram on Wednesday. Towers snapped a pic of himself holding his little bundle of joy. The two perfectly color-coordinated in gray and green ensembles. Towers wore a Boston Celtics green baseball hat and Lacoste sweatshirt, while his son wore a dinosaur onesie.

"Con mi yk #sl #hbd #mt #easymoneybaby 🔜," Towers simply captioned the sweet shot, without sharing more info on his son's name or birth date. Many fans and friends couldn't help but congratulate the "Dollar" rapper for his happy news.

ET spoke with the Puerto Rican rapper at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards, where he dished on being ready for fatherhood.

"Every single day I'm [getting] advice, but I'm just waiting for him. I'm ready for him. I'm ready," he told ET. When asked if they already have a name picked out, he said, "Yes," teasing that "it's the name of my favorite rapper."

"My favorite rapper is from New York. I'm not saying anything else," he added. From what fans have gathered from his recent post, they think his son's name could be Young King.

Congrats to the new dad!