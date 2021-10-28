'Morning Show' Season 2: Jennifer Aniston Leaves an Intense Voicemail in Episode 7 Sneak Peek

With only a few episodes remaining, season 2 of The Morning Show continues to get more intense. Especially for Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who is seen leaving an anxious voicemail for her daughter, Lizzy Craig (Oona Roche), in ET’s exclusive sneak peek of episode 7, which premieres Friday, Oct. 29 on Apple TV+.

“Hi babe, it’s mom. Just checking in. Not sure if you’ve been trying to call me or not,” Alex says while driving at night. “I just wanted to let you know that there’s book coming out called Wrong Side of the Bed... In there, there’s some really horrible things about me. But just because they’re in there, it doesn’t mean they’re true. You just have to know that.”

The moment comes from the upcoming episode, in which Alex takes a trip to finally find closure. And it comes after she disappeared in the previous episode, when she made a hasty return back to New York from Las Vegas where she was supposed to moderate a presidential debate.

While she cited a back injury as an excuse not to go on air, Alex was really consumed with anxiety over Maggie Brener’s (Marcia Gay Harden) tell-all book about her, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and their time at the UBA network. According to Brener, it claims that Alex and Mitch slept together.

And that’s a question that has been chasing Alex all season, most notably when UBA reporter Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) vaguely brought it up during their interview marking her return to the network in episode 3.

So did Alex actually sleep with Mitch? Where did Alex run off to after leaving Las Vegas? And what will this book mean for her career? Some of the many questions that will hopefully be answered as The Morning Show starts to close out season 2.

New episodes of The Morning Show season 2 debut every Friday. Want to watch more? Both seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+. (We may receive an affiliate commission if you subscribe to a service through our links.)