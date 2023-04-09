Molly Shannon Makes Hilarious 'Saturday Night Live' Return With the Jonas Brothers

Molly Shannon made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live's Studio 8H this weekend. The former cast member hosted the NBC sketch comedy show for the second time and reprised her iconic character, Sally O’Malley, who hilariously teaches the Jonas Brothers choreography.

The sketch begins with Kenan Thompson -- who plays the boy band's manager -- bringing in red jumpsuit-clad Sally O’Malley to the dance studio. Thompson says the Jo Bros are looking for more "mature" choreography for their upcoming Las Vegas Residency.

"My name is Sally O’Malley, I'm proud to say I'm 50 years old," Shannon says as she limps into the studio. "I'm not one of those gals that's afraid to tell their real age."

meet the new @jonasbrothers choreographer pic.twitter.com/GgZNU8YydZ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

Shannon's character was first introduced to SNL in 1999, when Sally O’Malley was auditioning for The Rockettes. Despite the two-decade time difference, Sally O’Malley remains the same age. “Honey, I’ve been 50 since before you were born,” Shannon jokes.

Next, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas walk into the studio, ripping off their clothes to reveal they are all matching Sally in red jumpsuits with white ruffle accents.

"You're looking good, boys. Now put some bonus in your Jonas," Shannon says after she hikes up their pants. The Jonas Brothers proceed to dance Sally's iconic "Kick, Stretch, Kick" routine.

Shannon was an SNL cast member for six seasons, from 1995 to 2001. During her run, she earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding individual performance in a variety program.

The Jonas Brothers were last the musical guest on the show in 2019.