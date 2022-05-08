Model Shanina Shaik is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Matthew Adesuyan

“To the new love of my life, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend,” she wrote.

“As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails. I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you. I was raised by an amazing woman who taught me so much about Motherhood. She has set the bar high and I don’t want to disappoint you.”



The model concluded the post, “I want to raise you as she raised me; to be kind, caring, thoughtful and to be the best version of yourself. I want to guide you to dream big and work hard, to live your life with passion and to reach your goals, no matter what they are. I want you to know that no matter what life throws at you, you can count on me to be there for you. You will be supported and loved through every moment in your life, just as I have been.



Sharing you with the world today is the most precious gift I could possibly receive on Mother’s Day.

Mummy and Daddy cant wait to meet you ! Love always, Your Mum ❤️.”