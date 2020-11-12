Moana and Princess Tiana Are Getting Their Own Shows on Disney Plus

Disney Investor Day wasn't just for the Marvel and Star Wars fans. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar had quite the showing, too, announcing a handful of upcoming Disney+ series between the two studios including shows for beloved Disney princesses Moana and Tiana.

Here are all the incoming projects from Disney Animation:

Raya and the Last Dragon

We already got our first look Disney's next animated feature, but Disney used the presentation to provide a first look at some additional characters and announce that the film will not only be in theaters on March 5, but available on Disney+ via Premiere Access.

Baymax! The Series

Walt Disney Animation's first-ever series is set in San Fransokyo and is centered on everyone's favorite nurse robot. A continuation of Big Hero 6, the series will see Baymax embrace his original protocol and each episode will see him helping a new patient. "He's kind of a hero for the times," says creator Don Hall. Baymax! The Series arrives on Disney+ in early 2022.

Zootopia+

Disney+ will return to the titular animal-tropolis for a short form series highlighting side characters from the film, including newlywed shrew Fru Fru in The Real Housewives of Little Rodentia, Gazelle's tiger dancers in So You Think You Can Prance and fan favorite sloth, Flash. The series is coming Spring 2022.

Tiana

The Princess and the Frog's Tiana is back in her very own long-form musical-comedy series as she adventures beyond New Orleans and steps into her role as princess of the kingdom of Maldonia. When the series drops in 2023, she will become the first Disney Princess to front her own series.

Moana, The Series

Likewise, Moana is getting a series that will once again take her on adventures beyond the reef. Walt Disney Animation head Jennifer Lee noted the studio will be turning to talent from the Pacific Islands while creating the series, which is coming in 2023.

Iwájú

With its title roughly translating to "The Future," the animated series is an exploration of class, innocence and challenging the status quo" set in Nigeria. The show is a "first-of-its-kind collaboration" between Walt Disney Animation and the Pan-African comic book entertainment company, Kugali, which will debut in 2022.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Disney Animation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022: Iwájú. Check out a first look at visual development art from the series. pic.twitter.com/9iuWFDr61T — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

Encanto

The studio's 60th feature film opens in theaters November 24, 2021. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (Zootopia) and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, Encanto will be a musical of magical realism set in Columbia and feature original tunes by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Here is the official description:

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/bdxag3SzPv — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

And here is everything coming soon from Pixar Animation:

Dug Days

Spun off from Up, Dug Days is a series of shorts that follow the lovable talking dog as he adjusts to living in the suburbs with Carl. From Forky Has a Question creator Bob Peterson, the shorts will see Dug discover puppies, fireworks and-- SQUIRREL! Dug Days arrives Fall 2021.

Cars

Pixar is hoping to reignite the Cars franchise with a series center on Lightning McQueen and Mater as they take a road trip across the country, exploring new destinations with some old friends. Coming Fall 2022.

Win or Lose

The studio's first-ever original longform series will arrive in 2023, written and directed by Toy Story 4 story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates. It follows a co-ed middle school softball team in week leading up to their championship game, with each episode told from a different character's POV.

Turning Red

Oscar-winning Bao director Domee Shi is getting a Pixar feature with Turning Red, about 13-year-old Mei Lee as she navigates all of the awkwardness of being a teenager -- except for her, when she gets too excited, she uncontrollably "poofs" into a giant red panda. "Kind of like the Incredible Hulk, but cuter!" said Pixar head Pete Docter. In theaters March 11, 2022.

Lightyear

No, this isn't another Toy Story movie. Lightyear is "the definitive origin story" of the original Buzz Lightyear. After all, the Buzz we met in the first Toy Story movie was an action figured based on a character from a blockbuster film. Now, we're getting that film, courtesy of Finding Dory director Angus MacLane and starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear. In theaters June 17, 2022.

