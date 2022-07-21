Misty Copeland Secretly Welcomes First Child: 'I Have a 3-Month-Old'

Misty Copeland is a new mom! The 39-year-old famous ballerina revealed to People on Thursday that she and her husband, Olu Evans, recently welcomed a baby boy, 3-month-old Jackson.

The principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre also told the outlet she's currently on maternity leave, but her plan is to return to the stage in 2023, "hopefully in the fall."

In the interim, the family is planning a big trip this summer. She told People that they just received Jackson's passport a couple of days ago, "so we're on our way to Corsica this summer in France."

Don't expect to get a glimpse of Jackson anytime soon, if ever. Copeland's famously kept her private life out of the spotlight, and she told the magazine she intends to keep it that way too when it comes to Jackson.

Misty Copeland and Olubayo Evans at the White House on Sept. 25, 2015. Getty

"Definitely with my son, I wouldn't have him probably be on camera for anything," she says. "But when it comes to my career and what I'm doing, I'm really open."

Copeland, who made history in 2015 when she became the first Black female principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, married Evans back in August 2016 at the Montage Hotel in picturesque Laguna Beach, California, in front of around 100 guests. She reportedly wore an Inbal Dror dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Copeland now really does have a lot on her plate. In addition to being a new mom and eyeing a 2023 return, the dancer's also set to lend her designing talent for Greatness Wins' women's line. The brand was co-founded by Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky and UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono.

"It's never easy, but I wouldn't be able to do it without having a support system," Copeland explains. "My husband is incredible and he's an amazing dad. He's been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things."

"But you have to make sacrifices," she continues. "I'm not at big events every night and out partying and going to dinners. I have to make sacrifices to be able to do all the things that I want to do."