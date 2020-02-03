Miranda Lambert’s Husband Retires from NYPD to Work on Her Security Team: Report

Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, has left the New York Police Department to reportedly work on the songstress’ security team.

According to Fox News, attendees of Lambert’s recent concerts claimed to have witnessed McLoughlin helping run her meet-and-greet events.

"Brendan was one of the security guys checking fans and when it was your turn it was actually Brendan asking if fans had anything they wanted Miranda to sign," a concert-goer told the outlet. "Brendan was overheard telling one fan, 'Have her sign your boot!'"

A spokesperson for the NYPD has confirmed to ET that McLoughlin is no longer working for their police department.

They would not comment on the timing of when he left the job, but according to multiple outlets, McLoughlin has retired from the police force.



McLoughlin’s departure from the NYPD comes after the couple recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.



“I’m so happy to walk through this life with you,” Lambert wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines.”

Lambert was previously married to country crooner, Blake Shelton, but the pair announced their separation in 2015, after four years as husband and wife.

She married McLoughlin in early 2019, after three months of dating, and told ET in November that he had ignited a newfound level of joy in her life.

“It's really good to be genuinely happy,” she said. “You almost don't realize that you're not until you get there and you're like, ‘Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.’”

ET has reached out to Lambert’s rep for comment.

