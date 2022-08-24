Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Says He'll Be at Her Vegas Residency Every Night (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert is getting some major support from Brendan McLoughlin! The couple stepped out for the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and McLoughlin told ET's Cassie DiLaura how often he plans to attend his wife's upcoming Las Vegas residency.

"Every single night I’ll be watching her do what she does best," McLoughlin revealed of his plans for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency.

The couple is set to head to Vegas next month to start on rehearsals, something they feel ready to do after taking the month of July off.

"We went in our airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked," Lambert told ET. "It got us ready for Vegas. We're going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness."

As for how that craziness is progressing, Lambert said "it's all coming together daily."

"We're just honing in on everything, but I’m very excited," she said. "It’s kind of like the style I’ve been doing lately, just country western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that."

On Wednesday, though, the couple was focused on the ACM Honors, which had a special meaning this year, as Lambert has qualified for the Triple Crown Award. She earned the special award after winning ACM Top New Female Vocalist, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, and ACM Entertainer of the Year throughout her career, something only seven other artists have achieved.

"It means the world," Lambert said. "I have lived and breathed country music for as long as I can remember. I think I won my first ACM in 2005, and so it seems crazy [that] I’m standing here still. I’m just thankful for the fans for all these years of dedication and love. They’ve grown with me through the years and have accepted me and my music, whatever phase of life I’m in, and I’m so thankful."

For McLoughlin, his wife's achievement left him proud "beyond words," as he told ET, "It’s an honor to stand next to her and watch her do what she does."

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency opens Sept. 23 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will air Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.