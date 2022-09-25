Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)

A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.

"He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she shared, adding that McLoughlin also "gives his notes."

"We've watched a lot of rehearsals and he has a lot of opinions and I cherish them, because he's seen so many shows and he's in it," she continued. "But he's also on the outside of it, because he's not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart."

"I know he just wants us to win! And, you know, he can be harsh sometimes. He'll tell me the truth, which that is what I love about him," she added.

According to Lambert, her husband suggests additions to her set list and such, and she explained that he's "really fun to collaborate with."

"He's kinda new to it, and I've been in it for so long. It's my catalog we're talking about, so sometimes I need outside ears to give me sort of new, fresh blood in the set and in my creative process," she added.

As for her new Sin City show, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo -- the songstress said it's been "a long journey of prep."

"We were out on the road when we started designing it, so the first time I saw it was like two weeks ago here," he explained. "Like, when I actually saw it in person. And it was pretty striking to see."

Lambert says her favorite design element of the Las Vegas residency spectacle is all the fire they've added to her performance.

"I mean, I get to have a lot of fire on the stage! And I've never done that before, except at award shows and stuff," she exclaimed. "I've never taken fire on tour, so this is like a treat to, every night, just get to like blow stuff up."

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo - The Las Vegas Residency debuted Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino