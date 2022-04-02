Miranda Lambert Is Missing the GRAMMYs Because She's 'Slammed' With Her Tour and New Album

Miranda Lambert's got a lot on her plate right now, so much so the country star's going to miss the GRAMMYs on Sunday.

The "Gunpowder & Led" singer told ABC Audio that this month's proven to be quite the perfect storm -- from the upcoming release of her 10th studio album, Palomino, to being in the middle of pre-production for her co-headlining Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

"So, I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything," she said.

Lambert is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" and Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes. She collaborated with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram for that album. Lambert said Randall and Ingram, however, still plan to attend the GRAMMYs.

"We were on a group text this morning," she said. "I feel like I have FOMO."

It's been a busy month for Lambert, no doubt. She drops the 15-track album Palomino on Aril 29. The ACM Entertainer of the Year honoree teased her new album as a record that "takes you on a journey through songs."

The country star also recently announced she's slated to headline her own Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, beginning Sept. 23 at Planet Hollywood.