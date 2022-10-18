Mindy Kaling's Selfie With BJ Novak Has Fans of 'The Office' Going Wild

Only adding fuel to the fire! Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak seem to enjoy teasing fans with their unique friendship. The pair recently attended the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala together and 43-year-old Kaling, took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with 43-year-old Novak, which fans of The Office immediately noticed.

Posing in a sparkly Naeem Khan gown in front of a white rose wall backdrop, Kaling featured the selfie with Novak as the last slide in a series of pics.

"YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT YOU'RE DOING WITH THAT LAST PIC," one commenter wrote.

"We belong together……….Ryan," another fan commented, referencing Novak's character, Ryan, on The Office, who dated Kaling's Kelly character on the hit sitcom.

"Ryan and Kelly for life🔥🔥🔥," a commenter wrote.

Other fans speculated that the two actors and writers were confirming their long-rumored romance with the pic.

"Mindy and BJ for life!!!! I know they are together 🔥🔥" one fan commented.

Others begged Kaling and Novak to make things official, writing, "Would u just get married already😍 you guys are just so stint together and I can feel your love for each other! Even if just friends you obviously have chemistry and a spark!😍"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kaling and Novak are longtime friends and did previously date. In addition to attending numerous red carpet events as each other's plus-ones, they also joked while presenting at this year's Emmys Awards back in September. While discussing the difference between network television and limited series, Kaling quipped, "No time for social life. You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your co-stars."

Novak is the godparent of both of Kaling's children, and many fans have speculated that he's her kids' biological father.

"It doesn't bother me," Kaling told Marie Claire of the speculation earlier this year. "So far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J. ... If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."