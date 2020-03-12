Mindy Kaling Responds to Fan Saying Her Kids Have 'Very Caucasian Names,' Reveals Son's Meaningful Middle Name

Mindy Kaling is opening up about her family's life in response to one curious commenter. The 41-year-old writer and actress recently posted about her Vogue India cover on Instagram and was asked about her two children's middle names.

"Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very Caucasian names. 💙" the commenter wrote about Kaling's 2-year-old daughter, Katherine, and 2-month-old son, Spencer.

The Office alum replied, "@youreadybey they do! Swati and Avu!"

Turns out, Swati is the name of Kaling's late mother, while Avu is the name of her father. Kaling previously shocked fans in October when she announced that she'd welcomed her baby boy in September when it wasn't public knowledge that she was even pregnant. In fact, Kaling shot the beautiful cover image for the fashion magazine just six weeks after giving birth.

"I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia’s December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer," Kaling shared on her Instagram. "I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no."

The cover features the Never Have I Ever executive producer in a stunning red-and-white striped Dolce & Gabbana long sleeve dress, looking gorgeous.

Despite her concerns, Kaling says she's happy to have these memories documented.

"I’m thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life," she added. "'Post partum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it."

In the new cover story, she talks about being a parent amid a pandemic.

Sharing that lockdown was "not great" for her, Kaling adds, “I’m very hard-working, but I’m also very social. It was a lot of growing pains at the beginning of the pandemic. It made it easier that my daughter was here because she’s so fun and funny. In the beginning, it was a lot of just us staring at each other, but I got to know her better.”

It didn't help that Kaling was pregnant and her father, Avu Chokalingam, couldn't visit her home for three months during lockdown.

“Every day he would drive by and wear a mask and gloves and talk to Katherine through the car window," she shared.

Kaling adds that she "definitely" always wanted to be a mother and much of that desire stems from her relationship with her late mother, Swati.

“The best relationship I had in my life was the one with my mom," she said. "It was so pure and so fun and uncomplicated, and I hope that I can have that with my son or daughter -- if I’m lucky, with at least one of my kids -- when they get older.”