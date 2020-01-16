Mindhunter has been put on an indefinite hold.

A third season of David Fincher's Netflix crime series is not in the near future and cast members Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv have been released from their contracts, a spokesperson for Netflix confirms to ET. However, the show, per TVLine who was first to report, has not been canceled.

"David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots," a Netflix rep said in a statement to the publication. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

Mindhunter, based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, follows the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit as its agents interview and profile serial killers with the hope of applying this knowledge to ongoing cases.

Season one explored the mind of incarcerated killers Ed Kemper, Montie Rissell, Jerry Brudos and Richard Speck, while season two saw them sitting down with even more notorious killers, Charles Manson and Son of Sam. It also tried to solve two ongoing cases at the time -- the Atlanta Child Murders and the BTK Strangler, who was responsible for killing several people going back to 1974.

