Milo Ventimiglia Reveals the Traits He Looks for in a Woman

If you wanted to know what Milo Ventimiglia is like in bed, Andy Cohen just got the answers -- well, sort of.

During a round of Watch What Happens Live's signature "Pillow Talk!" segment, the actor divulged his first-ever celebrity crush, where he sits on the cuddling scale and even whether he'd rather live without cheese or oral sex.

The This Is Us star revealed he first had his eyes on Cindy Crawford, he rates himself a level-20 cuddler on a scale of 1 to 10 and he would rather do away with cheese than the NSFW latter.

When asked to describe himself in bed, Ventimiglia answered the question quite literally, telling Cohen, "Sleepy, not wearing much."

Finally, for the women looking to shoot their shot with the 45-year-old stud, here are the traits he's looking for in a lady: "Honesty, authenticity, intellect."

Whether he's already found that special someone remains to be seen. Ventimiglia is notably private about his love life these days after dating famous co-stars Alexis Bledel and Hayden Panettiere. As he previously told Mr Porter's The Journal of what he learned from his high-profile romance with the Heroes actress, “Never do it again."

"There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are," he said. "Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you. But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective."

As for becoming a dad one day, Ventimiglia did not seem to abide by any timeline. "I’m sure I’ll be a father when I’m meant to be a father. If I never have kids, then I was never meant to have kids as well," he told Mr Porter. "I think there’s a societal norm where you get married, you have a family, you raise a family, you pass on yourself to that family. Then you pass on. In entertainment, sometimes being a known person, you get to pass that on to a larger group of people than just your kin, than just your immediate family. You’re able to, hopefully, give something good out to a larger group of people.”