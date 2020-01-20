Millie Bobby Brown Stuns in White on SAG Awards Red Carpet

Millie Bobby Brown is becoming a style icon!

The Stranger Things star hit the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday looking elegant as ever in a winter white cape-and-pants ensemble by Louis Vuitton. She complemented the classy couture look with a thin diamond necklace and ring by Cartier, diamond studs, a smoky eye and dusty pink lip gloss and wore her hair sleek and straightened.

Brown is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at Sunday's awards, alongside her Stranger Thingscast.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

There was nothing strange about the stunning fashions that Brown and her castmates brought to the SAG Awards carpet. The 15-year-old actress posed alongside co-stars Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo, and other Stranger Things stars like Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer also wowed with their awards show looks.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

McLaughlin spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on the SAG Awards carpet, but kept tight-lipped about their upcoming fourth season. "I'm in it, and there's gonna be other people in it, and it's gonna happen," he said with a laugh. "I do not want to give up anything, I want to stay on the show."

Check out a throwback to one of Brown's first awards show wins in the video below!