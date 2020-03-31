Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Miley Cyrus Helped Her Learn an American Accent

Millie Bobby Brown took some early inspiration from Hannah Montana! During an episode of Bright Minded, Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show, the 16-year-old Stranger Things actress credited Cyrus' Disney Channel series with helping her to learn her American accent.

"Growing up, I just have to say, the only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana," Brown said of the series, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

"I'm surprised you don't have a country accent!" Cyrus, 27, quipped in response.

The teen went on to describe how "obsessed" she was with the series, even revealing that she learned the dance to "Hoedown Throwdown," which was featured in the 2009 flick, Hannah Montana: The Movie.

"I was actually just going through my camera roll and I saw a video of me in a cowboy hat and I was learning 'Hoedown Throwdown,'" Brown recalled. "Full-on, knew every single dance move. I was obsessed."

In addition to learning the "Hoedown Throwdown" dance, Brown also showed her love for the show by wanting to follow in Cyrus' professional footsteps.

"I wanted your job. I didn't know how to get your job, but I was like, 'I want to be like Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it,'" she explained. "Then I realized it was an actual job and I was like, 'Oh, I want to do that! That sounds fun.' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free.'"

"I love that story so much," Cyrus gushed in response. "That is hilarious."

Watch the video below for more on Cyrus' Instagram Live series.