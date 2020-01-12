Millie Bobby Brown Pleads For 'Respect' After Uncomfortable Fan Encounter

Millie Bobby Brown would like her fans to show a little common courtesy. The Stranger Things star shared a tearful video on her Instagram Story on Monday, recounting a recent uncomfortable encounter with a fan who filmed her without her permission.

Brown, 16, said she was out Christmas shopping with her mom when a girl approached her, and asked to take a video of her. "I said, ‘Um, no.' But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us,'" she recalled.

"I don't need to justify it to anyone," Brown said. "If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."

The encounter intensified when the girl ignored Brown's wishes.

"I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?' She said 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no,'" she said, crying. "It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful."

"I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming... Where are my rights to say no?" Brown asked.

The actress ended her video by encouraging fans to treat others with respect. "You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do," she pleaded. "It's just manners."

UPDATE: Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional account of being harassed by someone while Christmas shopping with her mom. Asks people to respect her privacy. pic.twitter.com/Q5EogkVCBW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 30, 2020

Fans suspected the situation had caused Brown to delete her TikTok, but she later assured everyone she was OK.

"I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected," she explained.

See more on Brown and how she's stood up for herself in the video below.