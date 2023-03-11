Millie Bobby Brown Is 'Ready to Wrap up' 'Stranger Things': 'It's Been in Our Lives for a Very Long Time'

Millie Bobby Brown will make one last stop to Hawkins, Indiana, for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. It's a bittersweet feeling for the 19-year-old actress, who recently revealed she's "very ready to say goodbye" to the show.

In an interview with Seventeen, Brown opened up about her time on the hit Netflix show she's been a part of since she was 12 years old. The fifth and final season will reportedly begin filming in June, and when it's done, Brown will look back on her time fondly, but also eager to begin another chapter in her budding career.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time," she told the teen magazine. "But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones. I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful [for that show]".

Brown has grown up before our very eyes since she started portraying Eleven on the hit show. She recently celebrated her 19th birthday and has embarked on other projects, all the while studying human services at Purdue. College life, she tells Seventeen, is going great.

"With my job being so emotional, it's really nice to just be able to detach from that and learn about something that's really interesting for me," she told the outlet. "I'm really aware of how privileged I am to have the access to education and to learn more about the things that I want to learn about, and then help others in retrieving that education in communities and areas that young people aren't able to access curriculums. It's just a circle that keeps giving."

Back in October for the premiere of her film Enola Holmes 2, Brown opened up to ET about her feelings as the show neared its end.

"I'm coming to terms with it slowly," she shared. "So I'm ready. I'm ready."