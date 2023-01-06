Millie Bobby Brown Calls Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Her 'Partner for Life' -- See Their PDA Pics

Millie Bobby Brown has found her forever love! The 18-year-old Stranger Things star took to Instagram on New Year's Day to celebrate her successful 2022, which she credited in part to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

In the post, Brown shared PDA pics of herself and Bongiovi, including a photo booth kiss and a sweet moment in the car. The actress' post also featured shots of her pets, pals and other 2022 adventures.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," Brown wrote of Bongiovi. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, commented on his girlfriend's post, writing, "Your year babe love you so much."

The same day Brown shared her post, Bongiovi took to the same social media site to recap his year in photos. The pics included several shots of Brown, their travels and other highlights.

"Love is all you need," he captioned his post. "Happy new year everyone."

The pair sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2021 when they posed for a pic together and were later photographed holding hands in New York City.

Brown and Bongiovi made their red carpet debut in March, stepping out together for the 2022 BAFTA Awards. In May, shortly after Brown celebrated Bongiovi's birthday on Instagram, the couple walked another red carpet together, this time for the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in New York City.

Shortly thereafter, the couple jetted off for a PDA-filled vacation. Then in October, they stepped out again, this time at the premiere of her film, Enola Holmes 2. On that red carpet, Brown gushed to ET that her boyfriend is "unbelievable."