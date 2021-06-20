Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi Hold Hands in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown has found a connection with Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi. A few weeks after sparking romance rumors on Instagram, the Stranger Things star was spotted holding hands with Bongiovi in New York City on Thursday. ET has reached out to Brown's rep for comment.

Pics obtained by Daily Mail show Brown, 17, wore a white top and flowy pink skirt for the outing, and paired her look with sunglasses and a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bongiovi, 19, also wore a face mask, and kept it cool in a button-up and striped shorts. The teen also held Brown's dog Winnie in a denim tote bag.

The pair sparked romance rumors after posing for a selfie on Bongoivi's Instagram earlier this month.

"Bff <3," he captioned the pic, as Brown replied with a "BFF 🦄" in the comments.

Brown previously dated musician Jacob Sartorius in 2018, and rugby player Joseph Robinson last year.

See more on the Enola Holmes star in the video below.