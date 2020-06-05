Miley Cyrus Was Most Nervous to Interview This Woman on Her Instagram Show

Miley Cyrus may be a famous singer, but she still gets starstruck.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old star entertained her fans and created her Instagram Live showBright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus. With up to three celebrity guests a show, Cyrus and stars like Hilary Duff, her Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment, Reese Witherspoon and others touched on a range of subjects: politics, depression, music, movies and so much more.

While she was comfortable talking to all her guests, there was one person who made her the most nervous.

"Oh, my God! With Elizabeth Warren, I was so nervous I even put on a nice linen blouse. I don’t even own a friggin’ blouse," Cyrus says in a new interview with W Magazine. "Everything in my closets is studded or leather or latex, honey. So I’m going through my damn closet, like, What am I going to wear to interview the friggin’ senator?"

"That was my main stress, of course. How am I going to serve political realness?" she continues. "But a lot of the time it’s been important for me to be wearing what everyone else is wearing at home. I’m in my sweatpants and a topknot, just like everyone else."

Cyrus then went on to reveal that she "only washed my hair twice for the show: once for Elton John and once for Senator Warren."

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" songstress, meanwhile, admitted to being a little afraid of doing her Instagram show. "I do not want to be a preacher or a teacher. I want to learn, and I want to listen. I want to just pass the microphone that usually is in my hands to someone who does not [have one]," she explains. "Local activists fighting for their community don’t have the platforms I have, and I wanted to share that. I’m very, very cautious of ever claiming that I know best, because the one thing I know is that I don’t."

She knew that she had created something amazing when her peers, local heroes and activists started reaching out to her. "I knew I had something special that was actually doing what it was created to do. It was connecting people," she notes.

Cyrus has been keeping busy, sharing that she finished her new record and was ready to go to festivals and tour. "But it’s hard to feel appropriate releasing music at this time," she relays. "But I made a record that’s kind of rock influenced, hence my mullet. This was not just a random Wednesday Tiger King haircut. This was to go with the new music, but now I’m rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet."

As for what she can't wait to do when she gets out of quarantine? See her family -- parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

"The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it’s safe," she shares. "Right now, my mom won’t get anywhere near me."

