Miley Cyrus Shaves Cody Simpson's Head While Stuck in Quarantine

Cody Simpson is rocking a new 'do. The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, shaving off his hair.

In the time lapse clip, which was set to Shwayze's 2007 track, "Buzzin,'" Cyrus walks around Simpson's chair to give her beau a buzz cut. After Simpson's new look was finished off by someone else, the singer shared a pic of his much shorter hair on his Instagram Story.

"Buzzin," he captioned the video. "Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! 🌊🏴‍☠️"

Simpson also showed off his haircut when he was on Cyrus' Instagram Live show, Bright Minded. "I love it. You look so cute!" Cyrus told her beau of his new look.

During his appearance, Simpson also read the "Wrecking Ball" singer a poem he had written about her, with her smiling from ear to ear.

"Babe! I'm freaked! I'm the most beautiful?" she asked when he concluded his piece, which is featured in his poetry book, Prince Neptune, out next week.

"You're the most beautiful, babe," Simpson replied.

