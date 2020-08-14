Miley Cyrus Says She Doesn't 'Belong to Anyone' in New 'Midnight Sky' Music Video — Watch

Miley Cyrus is back! The singer dropped her new song "Midnight Sky" and it's accompanying music video on Thursday night. Directed by Cyrus, the visual shows the star with her mullet, wearing a number of sexy ensembles, which gives off '80s vibes.

"The midnight sky is the road I'm taking/Head high up in the clouds/That I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone/'Cause I don't need to be loved by you," Cyrus sings.

The singer drew her inspiration for the song and video "from strong female musical icons, like Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, and Debbie Harry, who have always been so generous, and have been her greatest allies and inspiration," per the press release.

Cyrus had been teasing the single on her social media, writing on Instagram last week, "I know it feels like you’ve been waiting forever and ever .... but no more..... She is finally here."

"Midnight Sky" is Cyrus' first song since her collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, "Don't Call Me Angel," which was released in Sept. 2019. She also released her solo track "Slide Away" in August of last year. Watch the music video below:

The video dropped the same day that a source close to Cyrus and Cody Simpson told ET that the couple has broken up. Though the breakup happened weeks ago, the reason for the split is not known.

Cyrus and the Australian singer began dating in October 2019, after her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter. Last August, Cyrus split from then-husband Liam Hemsworth. Their divorce was finalized in January.

Meanwhile, a source told ET earlier this week that Cyrus has big things in the works professionally, and "is excited for her first single to hit."

"She's thrilled to be getting back to work on her new album and she is really proud to share songs that have personal meaning to her," the source said.

Cyrus also opened up to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music about the creation of "Midnight Sky" during an interview that dropped on Thursday night.

"I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year. Obviously, I went through an extremely public breakup and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for ten years. That narrative and that experience of ten years was told for me by one day from the eyes of a helicopter," she said of the song's origin. "I felt kind of villainized. I also felt like I kind of shut down, because it was kind of, respectfully, below me to engage with the press and the media at that time. It felt like I would rather be able to articulate this experience in a poetic way that also I can put back into my art."

"For this record, actually, the way that I even wrote 'Midnight Sky' was I was prepping to create a video for another song. I wrote and directed and conceptualized the video for 'Midnight Sky,' but it started because I was doing that with another song," she explained. "Then Andrew Watt, my creative partner, came over and played me this track, and I scratched everything and said, 'I've got to write this. This is the foundation of which I feel like I can lay my story on top of that.'"

For more on Cyrus, watch below.