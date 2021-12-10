Miley Cyrus Reveals She and Pete Davidson Got Matching Tattoos

On the Larry David-hosted episode, Cyrus appeared in a sketch titled "The Baby Step" in which she and Davidson played rapping babies. "One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table," 28-year-old Davidson quipped.

"At the end [of the sketch], our excuse for it all, Larry David said, 'What's going on?' And we said, 'We babies,'" 29-year-old Cyrus recalled. "And for some reason we looked at each other and were like, 'That's a great tattoo! We're doing this!'"

"And then we did," Davidson said. "I got my tattoo guy to come to 30 Rock. He was so excited. And then I burned mine off and You still have yours."

Cyrus didn't know that Davidson had removed the ink until she saw a commercial in which he was getting rid of several of his tattoos.

"I'm like, 'Wait a minute. That's right where 'we babies' was,'" Cyrus recalled, before showing off her still-present tattoo. "I am fortunate enough that I still have 'we babies' right here on my foot."

YouTube / NBC

Davidson then showed off the little bit of remaining ink on his wrist, which he joked now reads "no babies."

"I stopped smoking weed the next day for a couple of years," Cyrus quipped. "Well at least with Pete anyways."

The pair will team up later this year in Miami, Florida, for Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which will air live on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC and will be live-streamed on Peacock.