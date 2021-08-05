Miley Cyrus Reaches Out to DaBaby Following His Anti-LGBTQ Comments: 'Knowledge Is Power'

Miley Cyrus wants to help DaBaby move forward and learn following his anti-LGBTQ comments. The 28-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to publicly reach out to the 29-year-old rapper.

"@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!" Cyrus captioned her post. "For more info @greaterthanaids is a great resource! 🌈💕 @happyhippiefdn."

In the post, Cyrus wrote a note to DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, extending a hand to the star after he's been cut from several music festivals due to his comments.

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," Cyrus wrote. "The internet can fuel a lot of hate and anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture... but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication and connection."

On the topic of cancel culture, Cyrus added, "It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!"

DaBaby's trouble first began at the Rolling Loud Fest in Miami, Florida, where he made anti-LGBTQ comments. During his performance at the festival, he told the audience to raise their cellphone lights in the air "if you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in 2-3 weeks," and, "Fellas, if you didn't suck a n**** d**k in the parking lot."

The rapper has since apologized twice. Following his comments, the rapper was dropped by Lollapalooza and The Governors Ball.

He's also been publicly called out by celebrities, including Elton John and Madonna, who told him, "If you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts."