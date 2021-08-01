Miley Cyrus Mourns Beloved Pet Pit Bull's Death In Emotional Tribute

Miley Cyrus is in mourning. The songstress revealed to fans on Thursday that her beloved pet pit bull mix Mary Jane has died.

The "Midnight Sky" singer shared a lengthy statement to her Instagram story explaining what happened, and paying tribute to her precious pet with some black-and-white snapshots of her late furry friend.

"Anyone who knows me & it doesn't have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane," Cyrus, 28, wrote before revealing that her dog was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago, and had since developed tumors throughout her body.

"I was told it'd be an uncertain amount of time until she's gone. Advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit," she added. "Which wasn't anything new. I had been for 10 years."

Cyrus continued, "In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane... never once did I forget the gift I had been given. She made it impossible to. She was a dog with wings in a way."

The songstress said she felt that she and her beloved companion shared "an incomparable love" that was "something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE."

Cyrus explained that she had to put Mary Jane down in order to spare her further pain, and that she "thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me."

Mary Jane had been Cyrus' longtime confidante, whom the singer thanked for helping her cope with her past emotional turmoil and painful breakups.

"She has come to my rescue every time my heart has broken. Put me back together again," Cyrus shared. "Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely."

"She is no longer hurting but I am. That's what love is," Cyrus concluded. "Mary Jane passed with grace, dignity, peace & power. She lived by the golden rule of kindness and compassion toward all. She was strong when she needed to be but never for too long. She would never let her soul close. She lived so open. To love and be loved. If only we were all more like Mary Jane."

