Miley Cyrus Jokingly Dedicates 'Maneater' Cover to Her Future Ex-Husband

Miley Cyrus is giving fair warning to potential future lovers. The singer joined Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show, and joked about her "freshly single" status.

Before sitting down with Fallon as his only guest of the night, Cyrus performed her new single, "Midnight Sky," and then joined him via video chat, while seated on a giant, brightly colored post-modernist throne.

After talking about her various inspirations, collaborations and cover songs off her forthcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, Fallon asked about her cover of the 1982 Hall & Oates classic "Maneater," which she later performed as her second song of the night.

"How did you choose 'Maneater?' I love that song!" Fallon asked.

"I think it's very important to be transparent," Cyrus said. "I'm freshly single, so anyone watching that's my future ex-husband, just know, I told you."

"I'm just [like], just wear it all out in the open," she added with a laugh. "There's no skeletons in the closet, I warned you first."

Discussing her painful breakups and her relationship trials on the Call Her Daddy podcast back in August, Cyrus dished on what she's looking for in a partner, and said she wants someone who can take care of themselves, eats cleanly and is sober, joking that she won’t be hitting up AA meetings or Burger King to find such a person.

"I don’t want to help someone in their journey towards sobriety because I’m working on my own,” she explained. “As someone who’s living the sober lifestyle, don’t find your next partner at the club -- put yourself in places you’ll be successful. You can control the people who will flow into your life, and I control who comes in and who doesn’t."

Check out the video below to hear more.