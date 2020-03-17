Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Share Tips on 'Staying Lit' Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have joined forces to provide some entertainment and hopefully reduce stress amongst their friends and fans across the globe.

As people continue to quarantine in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, the former Disney stars went live on Instagram on Tuesday to discuss how they've personally been affected by the epidemic, and what they're doing to stay mentally healthy during isolation. The live chat is part of "BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley," which will air on the singer's Instagram every day this week at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET.

Lovato explained that she recently had to move out of her apartment, after someone who was a guest in the building tested positive for the flu-like virus.

"I moved in with my family," she revealed. "I'm with my family right now and they're everything. Fortunately my family just moved into this new place. I'm going to use my sister's [space] as a cardio room and do workouts from my phone."

Cyrus, meanwhile, has chosen to self-distance herself from her grandmother, to avoid putting her at risk of contracting the virus.

"My grandmother had an anxiety attack," she shared.

As for how they're "staying lit in dark times," as Cyrus so perfectly put it, Lovato said she's been meditating, practicing breathing techniques and doing virtual sessions with her therapist. She said she's also been logging on to a guided prayer app daily and fueling her body with healthy foods and supplements.

Lovato gave fans a tour of her "immunity table," which showed products like rubbing alcohol (which she's using to make her own hand sanitizer), Emergen-C, Manuka honey, apple cider vinegar gummies, vitamin C, CBD and probiotics.

"Everyone's immune system needs to be tip top," she advised. "I want cupcakes ... but I'm getting my sugar through fruit, gummies and Emergen-C to boost my immune system."

"I'm trying to be more creative right now," the "I Love Me" singer added, of other ways she's staying sane while isolated. "I want to knit. I used to knit all the time."

Cyrus said she's been spending most of her alone time staying comfy -- "I have not gotten out of these sweatpants for five days and don't plan on changing any time soon!" -- chasing her dogs around as a way to stay active, watching every version of Love Island and working on mastering the guitar.

"I want to get better at guitar so when I'm on tour I'll be shredding," she explained.

Later in the chat, Lovato and Cyrus covered a range of other topics, including their personal struggles with body image, why they chose to rekindle their friendship and more.

"It's times like these to reconnect and realize what really matters," Lovato said. "It's important to stick together, especially being women in the industry. I feel like you've always been such a light and that's why we connected at 14. Like, I had a f**king gap in my tooth. We connected then because we just saw something in each other."

"Or maybe we're just gay as f**k," Cyrus added, which prompted the two to break out in laughter.

The two then discussed ways to "kill ants," which Cyrus said refers to all the negative thoughts you have and obsess over.

"When I did my song 'Confident' my message was that I was so confident. But in reality, I was working out so much and eating a strict diet," Lovato admitted. "Now I'm heavier but more confident. I'd take that over being thinner and miserable any day."

"After going through so much stuff that I did I realized that the quality of life I want isn't in strict dieting; it's being happy," she continued. "I sometimes still struggle with body dysmorphia ... but I'm grateful for the health and the strength that I have today. That helps me be grounded in my body and to stop those negative body thoughts. If you can't look at yourself and say you're beautiful thats fine. Just look at yourself and be grateful."

Cyrus concluded the candid chat by asking Lovato to share what she thinks would be an important message for their fans to hear right now, as we all continue to quarantine.

"I think its so important for anybody that has dealt with body image or anything like that, that right now when we're home with our mirrors, it's so important not to get consumed in negative self talk. This goes for anybody, whether you've dealt with body image or not. We're confined into these spaces. We're going to see the same mirrors every day. We're going to have these same negative thoughts."

"It's important not to beat ourselves up over getting nervous, over maybe not eating perfectly, not working out perfectly," she continued. "These are different, very scary times. We've never been through anything like this in our lives. This is all new to everyone. Be gentle and take care of yourselves as much as possible."

Hear more on how other stars are handling the coronavirus concerns in the video below.